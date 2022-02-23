Long-awaited roundabouts, other highway work to begin within year

Engineers with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say a number of area road projects should begin within the year.
ODOT District 1 Engineer Chris Wallace said construction on the much-anticipated roundabouts for the intersection of U.S. Highway 62 and State Highway 82 in Tahlequah will start either in October or November.
"We are looking to start on the roundabout project this upcoming late winter, fall of 2022," said Wallace.
ODOT, the City of Tahlequah and Cherokee Nation will all be involved with the project.
The center of the roundabout will include space for potential enhancements by the city and tribe.
Examples include landscaping, signage, or public art, and community input is encouraged.
During construction, the intersection would be closed to turning traffic, but two temporary detours would be used.
One lane in each direction would be open, using the westbound lanes, and a temporary signal would be placed at the southeast detour.
Wallace said the reason for this specific location is because it's considered a congestion problem, especially during rush hour in the mornings and afternoons.
The project also includes a pavement overlay on U.S. 62 from the intersection north, approximately 1.2 miles, to a point north of Willis Road.
ODOT said the roadway will not be widened, but the surface of the highway will be improved.
Another project ODOT engineers are working on involves U.S. 62 into Briggs. Wallace said construction would be just east of S.H. 62/10 junction where the roadway narrows to two lanes.
Shoulders will be added, and on sections of the roadway where there are homes and businesses, a three-lane will be installed - a center turn lane.
"We were hoping to have that under construction, but we're still getting the last couple of utilities out of the way. We're hoping to have that wrapped up and get that under construction pretty soon," said Wallace.
A resurfacing project is slated for a potion on the Bertha Parker Bypass, and that could take four months to complete.
Engineers said they will be working on the southwest side of the Bypass, where S.H. 51 comes in from the junction on the west side of town.
