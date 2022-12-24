The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Office is wishing a Merry Christmas and a happy and safe holiday season to all of their long-term care residents and their loved ones. While this can be a great time of family, friends, and joy for many, it can also be a time of sadness and despair for many of residents who suffer loss and medical issues.
"Long-Term Care Ombudsman Office said individuals should take this time to visit not only their own family and friends in long-term care facilities, but also try and take time for those residents who aren't fortunate enough to have many visitors," said Ombudsman Scott Harding. "Many facilities will plan special events to highlight the holiday season, such as family-style dinners and parties as well as trips to see Christmas light displays."
The office said encouragement should be made to loved ones to participate in these activities and join in if possible. The holiday season can be a great opportunity to provide residents with needed items, such as books, personal items and warm, and comfortable clothing.
"Along with the holiday cheer and festivities, this time of year can also bring some cold and dreadful weather, so others should make sure loved ones and elder citizens are prepared for the winter season," said Harding. "Warm socks or gloves and an adequate supply of basic necessities can make a huge difference. It is also a good idea to speak with facility staff, especially administrators, regarding their disaster/emergency plans. People should also make a point to check on elderly or disabled friends, families, or neighbors during inclement weather."
The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Office said others share the joy and spirit of the season with friends and loved ones in long-term care facilities and everywhere. They would also like to wish a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all of the caregivers, providers, and long-term care staff, who take care of others year-round and sacrifice time with their families during the holidays to take care of nursing home residents.
For questions or concerns regarding long-term care issues, or if anyone is interested in becoming a volunteer, contact local long-term care ombudsmen, Scott Harding at 918-913-9582 or Tim Nicholson at 918-913-9587.
Our goal of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Office is to serve as an advocate for residents of long-term care facilities and provide information and assistance regarding long-term care issues to residents, their families, and the general public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.