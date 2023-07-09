Choosing a long-term care facility can be one of the most difficult tasks an individual and/or their family may ever face.
Ombudsmen for the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging can help provide people with information and resources to help make an informed decision. The organization serves Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah, and Wagoner Counties.
The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program advocates for residents of long-term care facilities and can also act as a resource for individuals and their families needing information regarding various aspects of long-term care. A long-term care Ombudsman can help answer questions regarding how to choose and pay for long-term care. They can also provide information regarding different types of facilities available and how to begin the process of transitioning an individual into a long-term care residence.
First, the program recommends for people to visit www.medicare.gov and access the nursing home compare portion of the website for information on recent inspection surveys and various other information including: staffing levels, complaint investigations, and general facility information. Next, people should visit the facilities they are considering, talk to the facility administrator, and take a tour of the facility. While visiting people should observe the staff and see how they interact with the residents.
They should also observe the meal service. Does the food look and smell appealing? Talks should continue with residents and family members and see what they like and do not like about the facility. Patrons may also want to inquire about the different activities and specific services provided by the facility. It is also important to visit the facility during the evening or on the weekend when staffing levels may be reduced.
It can be beneficial to begin this process as early as possible even before a loved one requires a long-term care facility. Starting the conversation early may also allow loved ones to participate in the discussion and decision-making process. This allows them an opportunity to voice their opinion and make known their personal preferences for long-term care placement. Beginning this process early can also help to alleviate some of the stress and tension this situation may cause.
For more information regarding long term care issues or the Ombudsman Volunteer Program, contact Tim Nicholson at 918 682-7891.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.