September has been designated as National Preparedness Month. Oklahoma residents are aware of the importance of being prepared for both natural and manmade disasters. Nationally, the damage from Hurricane Ida, torrential flooding and other weather-related emergencies have recently been front page news. More locally, long-term care facilities in the area also have faced severe challenges in trying to keep long-term care residents safe.
Few places experience nearly everything from tornadoes to earthquakes as much as Oklahoma. The current COVID-19 pandemic meets the criteria of being a disaster. Many Oklahoma residents have experienced supply and service shortages, as well as the stress of sheltering in place and limiting community involvement to limit health risks. It is important that everyone is prepared on a personal level with emergency supplies and knowledge.
This fact is even more critical for the vulnerable population groups such as children, the elderly or the disabled who may require some assistance. After making preparations for individuals and immediate families, everyone should remember to inquire about the preparedness of loved ones who may be older and/or have certain medical conditions.
As advocates for residents in long-term care settings, the Ombudsman office if reminding everyone if they have a loved one in a long-term care facility, to speak with facility staff concerning their preparations for caring for the loved one in the event of a disaster. During natural disasters such as flooding, tornadoes and wildfires, long-term care facilities across the state have been forced to evacuate residents for a short time.
In many instances, facility staff, with the help of their communities and outside agencies, have done a remarkable job of keeping residents safe. It is important that every facility has an emergency plan that addresses the issues of emergency transportation, back-up power and supplies, and staff training. Feel free to discuss these issues with the facility’s staff, especially the administrator or director of nursing. In the event of a natural disaster, the Ombudsman office is available to assist residents and their families.
