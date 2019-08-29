The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program serves residents in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and residential care homes. The Ombudsman Program serves them by visiting residents, investigating complaints, and helping resolve problems.
"An Ombudsman Volunteer helps improve the quality of life and the quality of care available to residents of long-care facilities," said Ombudsman Supervisor Scott Harding. "A visit from an Ombudsman Volunteer can make a big difference to residents. The goal of the Ombudsman Program is to have volunteers at every long-term care facility."
The Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging provides supervision and support for the volunteers. Free training will be provided to volunteers in problem solving, communication, the process of aging, and long-term care facility regulations. Training manuals for volunteers are provided by the Ombudsman Program. In addition, the volunteers are provided with monthly continuing education.
To become a volunteer, the applicant must: Be concerned about older persons and their needs; be able to work with different types of people without being judgmental; be able to accept training and supervision; be able to spend at least two hours a week as a volunteer; and be free from conflict of interest.
The Program is administered by the Aging Services Division of the Department of Human Services under the authority of the Older Americans Act and the Oklahoma Long-Term Care Ombudsman Act.
Those interested in becoming an Ombudsman Volunteer or those who have any questions about the program, should call Harding at 918-913-9582.
