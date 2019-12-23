While the holidays can be a great time of family, friends and joy for many, it can also be a time of sadness and despair for many long-term care residents who suffer loss and medical issues, according to Scott Harding, long-term care ombudsman.
Experts encourage community members to take time to visit family and friends in long-term care facilities, and to also try and take time for those residents who aren’t fortunate enough to have many visitors. Many facilities will plan special events to highlight the holiday season such as family-style dinners and parties, as well as trips to see Christmas light displays.
"Encourage your loved one to participate in these activities and join in with them if you can," said Harding.
The holiday season can be an opportunity to provide residents with needed items, such as books, personal items, and warm, comfortable clothing.
Along with the holiday cheer and festivities, this time of year can also bring some cold and dreadful weather.
"Please make sure that your loved ones and our elder citizens are prepared for the winter season. Warm socks or gloves and an adequate supply of basic necessities can make a huge difference," said Harding. "It is also a good idea to speak with facility staff, especially administrators, regarding their disaster/emergency plans. In addition, if you have elderly or disabled friends, families, or neighbors, make a point to check on them during inclement weather."
The goal of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Office is to serve as an advocate for residents of long-term care facilities and provide information and assistance regarding long-term care issues to residents, their families and the general public. The local office serves Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah, & Wagoner counties.
Those with questions or concerns regarding long-term care issues, or who are interested in becoming a volunteer, can contact Harding at 918-913-9582.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.