Tahlequah's fire chief said one of the toughest decisions he had to make in his nearly 40 years of service was to hang up his helmet.
Ray Hammons was born in 1964 and raised in Tahlequah. He has spent over 37 years as a firefighter.
In 1983, Hammons was 18, and he went to work for Wayne Dodson at the Tahlequah Parks Department as a part-time employee.
"A few years later, Kevin Smith got on with the department and he was my supervisor. Being with him and working with him, I had to go on a run every now and then to a wreck or fires," Hammons said. "He talked to me about it one day and he thought I'd make a good firefighter."
Hammons said that piqued his interest, but he wasn't exactly sure what he was getting into.
"I didn't realize I was becoming part of a family. I didn't realize this was a calling that was going to touch my heart to the extent to where I fell in love with it, and wanted nothing more than just to make it my life's endeavor," Hammons said. "I thoroughly enjoy serving my community and helping people."
Hammons became a volunteer firefighter Jan. 7, 1990, and was promoted to full-time in 1994. He also served in various roles with the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association, sitting on the legislative board and the health and safety committee, and serving in elected positions, including president.
In Cherokee County, Hammons served on the Cherokee County Firefighters Tax Advisory, the board of the Cherokee County Firefighters Association, and the Cherokee County 911 Authority. He became TFD's No. 2 in command in 2004, and held that post until he was named fire chief in 2007.
"It's not just a sit-in-your-office job, and you deal with a lot of folks. You deal with your staff, plus the public, plus the City Council and the mayor," Hammons said. "I've seen some change, and it's all good change. One thing is constant, and that's change, but it's a process, and you learn to go in different directions."
Hammons was honored with the David Bain Award during the OSFA banquet in 2014. He became only the sixth person in the state - and the first from Tahlequah - to receive the honor. The award is named after the late Bain, a former Midwest City firefighter who served as a director of administration and as past president of the OSFA.
The City Council gave its nod to Hammons' retirement and appointed Casey Baker as the new chief during a June 15 meeting.
"After 30-plus years of service with the fire department -- which I love dearly -- and through good times and the bad, the men I have served with and serve with currently have become my family, and I am eternally grateful for the opportunity the city has given me since I first started working there in 1983," Hammons said.
Baker commended Hammons on his leadership and friendship, and let the city know what kind of person they are going to be working with in his new capacity as the compliance coordinator.
"I would like to thank Ray for his leadership and guidance, and most of all, your friendship. The fire department is a great place because of you," said Baker. "You guys are getting a guy who is a doer and will make the city a better place. I love you, brother."
Hammons choked up when he said deciding to retire was the toughest decision he's had to make.
"It was hard. I'm 55 years old and I've been here over 30 years, so I've been here over half my life, and I'm going to miss that," Hammons said. "I'm excited for the change, but I'm sad to leave. I've told people time and time again that I'm not ready to retire, I don't want to retire, but it's time to retire. I'm a chief who still likes to grab a nozzle and fight fires, but I'm to the point in my life where we've got the young guys who can do it better and faster, and I can't compete with them anymore."
Hammons said he and his wife of 31 years, DeAnna, are ready for quiet evenings at home, and he can rest easy knowing TFD is in good hands with Baker taking the reins.
"At the end of the day, I know TFD is going higher and bigger and better. Because our community is growing, the need for service grows," said Hammons. "These guys will continue to raise that bar like it has been done for the last 125 years."
Hammons will continue his role as compliance coordinator in the city's managerial department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.