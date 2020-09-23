LONGING FOR NORMAL: Locals missing family, growing stir-crazy in isolation

Varied expectations surrounding the pandemic have prompted a myriad of experiences in Cherokee County - and in this, it is clear that many are becoming stir-crazy as residents are coping amid their unique circumstances.
The Sept. 19 Saturday Forum on the Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook page asked its followers how COVID-19 has affected their lives and how they have dealt with living in quarantine, and many chimed in.
Tahlequah resident Debra Lafon hasn't seen her mother since February, when they locked down her nursing home, and her experience is typical of many who long for the times before the pandemic.
"I haven't seen her since then, and she lives in Cushing - about three hours away. It's been hard because she's not good with her phone," said Lafon.
She explained that it is hard to stay in touch because her mother experiences hearing loss and there is no paid staff at her center that has been willing to assist her with the technology that would make it possible for her to communicate.
"We can send her letters, but being able to have a face-to-face conference on Zoom is impossible. She is 91-years-old, and I wonder, am I going to see her again?" said Lafon.
Many throughout the community have faced similar challenges as they weigh their desire to connect with their loved ones and the importance of social distancing.
A recent TDP website poll asked: "What do you most miss being able to do because of the pandemic, and will do at the first available opportunity?" "Visiting with family and friends" topped user responses at 32.4 percent, followed by "travel" with 27 percent; "Concerts and other music events, indoor and-or outdoor," 16.2 percent; "Dining out and other food-related events," 10.8 percent; "movies and live theater productions," 8.1 percent; "amusement parks and other recreational family fun," 2.7 percent; and "something else, 2.7 percent.
While the Saturday Forum answers varied, many people, like Lafon, most longed to visit their loved ones.
"I miss seeing my family and friends, but I'm making good use of the time. I do wish we could unite as a nation and fight this together," commented Susan Feller.
This time may have been particularly difficult for parents of small children who may not understand the reasons for self-isolation and social distancing practices. Among other things, Beth Melles wrote: "I miss seeing friends and family. I miss being able to have playdates for my toddlers."
While many wish that they could visit their elderly loved ones, others have missed out on important events in the lives of their families, including the births of babies. Infants, who are all immune-deficient, are often shielded from close loved ones.
"I missed the birth of my first born great grand baby and now she's 3 Mo old and I still can't spend the time with her that I would have been able to had we not been in the middle of a pandemic. Memories I can never get back!!!" commented Gail Kessinger-blevins.
Other Tahlequah community members miss attending minor league baseball games, going to the movies, attending church, visiting amusement parks and traveling, among other things. While Tahlequahlians look forward to returning to activities that they have long been accustomed to, many understand the importance of social distancing and see a silver lining in these changes.
Edna McMillen said that she misses leaving home without a mask, but is thankful for the lessons that our society has learned from this experience.
"I am grateful for the ability to think logically and outside the box in order to continue safely socializing with family and close friends. The pandemic has forced many of us to grow in areas we didn't even know was possible," wrote McMillen.
While residents show hope for a return to normalcy, there is no confirmed timeframe for when that will be, and there is no exact understanding of what the new normal will look like. But, in this, many residents have recognized that there are reasons to remain optimistic.
