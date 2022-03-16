The award-winning Tahlequah Daily Press, a CNHI newspaper, is seeking a creative, energetic team player to serve as News Editor. We are in the foothills of the Ozarks, and are home to a recreational river and two lakes, plus the largest Native tribe in the U.S., Cherokee Nation, and the fourth-largest university in the state, NSU.
The ideal applicant will have a degree in journalism or a related field, OR a few years’ experience in the newspaper industry or a related one. We’re looking for a good writer with a knowledge of AP style, who can take good photos and produce a couple of stories a day, and is not afraid of hard work to meet TDP’s high standards.
A key beat is Cherokee Nation, so experience with tribal government reporting a plus, but he or she will also produce features and cover a variety of other beats, especially filling in for the courts & crime reporter when on vacation.
We also want someone with experience in designing pages, preferably using InDesign, as the News Editor paginates the deadline pages (1 and 2).
Mostly afternoon and evening work during the week, but some weekend work is required. Must be willing to follow instructions, operate as part of a team, and have a strong work ethic, with reliable transportation and a cell phone that takes decent photos.
Salary is commensurate with experience. Good benefits and opportunity for advancement. If you do well at TDP, you can write your own ticket in Oklahoma journalism.
Email inquiries or resumes to Executive Editor Kim Poindexter at kpoindexter@tahlequahdailypress.com. No phone calls, please.
