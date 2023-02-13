LOVE IS IN THE AIR: Local couples dish on their relationships and Valentine’s Day

The first time Missie Funberg saw Joe Funberg, they were about 8 years old. A cousin told her he was her "boyfriend,” so Missie traded a purse for the right to call him her boyfriend instead.
“I officially met him in high school, and we started dating our sophomore year. I have always thought that was the best trade ever, and it was even my favorite purse,” she said.
Missie knew he was the one, when she realized he made her feel like she was the most important and special person on Earth.
“Life wasn’t as full or fun when he wasn’t there with me to share it,” she said.
She caught Joe’s eye from the beginning in high school.
“She was always too pretty for me to talk to. I was very shy then. But a friend introduced us, and in classic fashion, it was a note with 'Check yes or no, if you want to be my girlfriend.' And I’m glad she traded that purse,” he said.
Joe knew she was the one every time he looked at her.
“I was getting someone so out of my league, but it didn’t take very long to realize that this girl made my heart flutter and my head spin every single day. She was genuine, fun, and I couldn’t stand to miss a second without her,” he said.
Missie said he had the qualities she never knew she wanted.
“He always puts others first, and sacrifice his needs just to give others their wants. He is humble and kind and points us as a family to biblical truth. It doesn’t hurt that he makes my heart jump when I see him either,” she said.
The Funbergs have five children, two bonus children, and one on the way. They have three granddaughters and consider their children the best part of this world. Missie is a stay-at-home mom, and she also directs Aiming Arrows, a homeschool co-op group and outreach in Tahlequah. Joe pastors Southside Baptist Church in Tahlequah.
Another couple, David and Lorri Hardin, met through a friend while he was working at the Oklahoma City Police Department.
“It was a slow start. I think Lorri had to get used to the cop in me. Lunches led to dinners, and after a short time, I invited her to the farm. We had a wonderful time, and as she was headed back to Oklahoma City, I knew my destiny was set. I had met the love of my life, and if Lorri would have me, she would be my wife,” he said.
Lorri remembers they didn't quite hit it off, at first.
“In fact, I thought he was kind of a jerk. However, we kept running into one another at various times and places until he finally asked me out for lunch," she said. "Lunch turned into a daily date, then an occasional dinner, then finally a visit to Stilwell. It was during my drive back to Oklahoma City after my first visit that I just knew I was going to marry this man."
David said he values his wife’s love, support, and dedication.
“It's not easy being the wife of a police officer, sheriff or a politician, and Lorri has been beside me all the way. I would have never gotten this far without her love and support,” he said.
David started farming 45 years ago and still operates a small farm in Adair County. He retired from the Oklahoma City Police Department after 32 years and served for six months as sheriff in Adair County. He worked for GRDA law enforcement for two years, and he’s been in the House of Representatives, representing District 86 for five years.
Lorri has retired from the Department of Agriculture, where she spent more than 20 years as a soil and water scientist, working mainly in the agricultural field. Now she works full time on their farm.
“David has been a public servant almost his entire career, from being an Oklahoma City police officer for more than 30 years, to sheriff, and now a state representative,” she said.
They say their commitment and faith in Christ has helped keep their marriage strong.
“We keep our relationship with Christ first and foremost in our lives, and agree to never give up on each other, no matter the situation or circumstances. Challenges are dealt with as they come with patience, perseverance and faith that God will see us through,” Lorri said.
Lorri most appreciates his love, support, and his steadfast dedication to his family, friends, and community. The couple have four girls, one son, and 16 grandchildren.
Many may know Rocky Weston as an educator and Diane Weston from the health department. She also served a stint on the Tahlequah City Council.
The Westons are from the same hometown and went to school together, but they didn't really know each other. Ten years after graduation, they met again at a mutual friend's house in Miami in December 1986 at a Christmas party.
“Along with our friends, we stayed up all night on the first night we met and decided to get married,” said Diane.
They married nine months later after having only seen each other a few times, as they lived five hours apart. They are still a happy couple today.
“I appreciate the fact that Rocky is a genuinely kind and caring person, especially to those who might have needs in some aspect of their life. He has a great sense of humor and can make anyone laugh,” she said.
Rocky admires Diane because she can manage all of the household responsibilities.
They have three children, two grandchildren, and one grandbaby due in September.
Rocky is retiring from Tahlequah Public Schools after 25 years of teaching. Diane is retiring after eight years as a school counselor at Maryetta Public Schools in Stilwell. She retired eight years ago from the health department, where she worked for almost 30 years.
“Some days we are strong in our journey as a married couple; other days, we're both going our different ways. What's important is that we always meet back in the middle and keep going forward. Knowing that we made a promise to God, 'for better or for worse.' is important to both of us,” she said.
Jerald and Molly Peterson retired to Tahlequah after an interesting career. He is an award-winning painter, and she’s been known as the "bread lady" at Tahlequah Farmers' Market. Jerald is retired from the CIA, and his assignments took them around the world.
“We met at Northern Oklahoma Junior College in Tonkawa. We fell in love right away, and I sent him an invitation to our wedding. He responded ‘yes’ and we were married 59 years ago,” Molly said.
The couple faced several challenges, but were laughing at the time and hardly noticed.
“We were so young when we married, 19 and 23, that we raised each other. We had three kids. We feel the secret to a happy marriage is first, faith in God; second, remaining committed to each other; and third, having a sense of humor,” Molly said.
