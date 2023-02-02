'Love language' can determine Valentine's gifts

From crafted goods to more practical gifts, there are many ways to make Valentine’s Day extra-special for all the ladies out there.
Members of the What's Happening in Tahlequah Facebook group were asked to share their ideas for gifts and favorites they’ve received on Feb. 2
“My favorite gift was an original love poem,” said Tahlequah resident Norma Boren.
Does Boren still have the poem?
“You bet!” she said.
Tahlequah resident Ralph Lynch suggested a practical gift.
“A vacuum cleaner,” said Lynch. “She wants a watch but there’s a perfect one on the cook stove.”
Keys resident Christine Cotton said gifting really depends on a person’s “love language.”
“There are five: Acts of service, words of affirmation, touch, gifts, and quality time,” said Cotton. “I always like pictures of grandkids put in a frame to put on the wall, and a family dinner with a group picture – family being together as much as possible.”
Consumers typically visit a variety of stores find the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day, but research indicates most of this shopping is now done online.
“[In 2023], over 30% of U.S. consumers planned to visit either department stores, discount stores, or intended to shop on online shopping website or platforms,” said D. Tighe, a research expert at Statista.
This is compared to 17% of respondents who planned to visit local small businesses, 16% who planned to visit florists, and 13% who planned to visit jewelry stores.
For some local shopping, several upcoming events can provide a unique present for that special someone.
The Local Love Tahlequah Art and Craft Market is set for Saturday, Feb. 11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m at the Cherokee County Community Building. With over 40 local vendors, artists, and crafters scheduled to attend, a variety of goods will be available at the market.
“We have more than just Valentine’s gifts,” said Merle “Cate” Welch-Fritz. “Gift baskets, home decor, artisan jewelry and beadwork, candles, freshies, bath and body products, handmade children's' clothing, Native American Art, ribbon skirts, fabric items, crochet, macrame, shadow boxes, hand painted items, tumblers, shirts, hoodies, laser-carved items, customizable gifts, balloon gifts, books by local authors, chair massages, food and snacks, herbal teas, local honey, jelly, jam, salsa, cookies, fudge, baked goods, and more locally made goodness.”
Live music from Eddie Glenn and performances from students of the Music Room will take place at the event as well, and several organizations will host fundraisers, including the Tahlequah Farmers’ Market, Blue Star Mothers, Help In Crisis, and other nonprofits.
From 5 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 9, the first ever Sips and Sweethearts Walk will take place in downtown Tahlequah. The free event is hosted by several local businesses and attendees can “enjoy sips, sweets, shopping and more.” Many merchants participating in the event will have sales and giveaways.
