The Humane Society of Cherokee County offers a low-cost spay and neuter program for dogs and cats. To qualify, the owner must be a resident of Cherokee County and have an annual household income of no more than $25,000.

To start the process go to the HSCC website, humanecherokeecounty.org, fill out the application and submit it. A volunteer will then contact you.

If you do not have computer access or are otherwise not able to submit the application online you can call 918-457-7997 and a volunteer will assist you with the application.

Spaying and neutering pets is a responsible action on the part of owners, helping to address the issue of unwanted cats and dogs in Cherokee County.

