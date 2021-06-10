The Humane Society of Cherokee County offers a low-cost spay and neuter program for dogs and cats. To qualify, the owner must be a resident of Cherokee County and have an annual household income of no more than $25,000.
To start the process go to the HSCC website, humanecherokeecounty.org, fill out the application and submit it. A volunteer will then contact you.
If you do not have computer access or are otherwise not able to submit the application online you can call 918-457-7997 and a volunteer will assist you with the application.
Spaying and neutering pets is a responsible action on the part of owners, helping to address the issue of unwanted cats and dogs in Cherokee County.
