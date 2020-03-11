The Humane Society of Cherokee County is currently providing low-cost spay and neuter services for cats and dogs of low-income pet owners living in Cherokee County with an annual total household income of less than $25,000.
Spay and neuter services are provided by Dr. Amber Horn at Lakeside Veterinary Clinic in Park Hill. To schedule an appointment, call the HSCC message phone at 918-457-7997 and leave a message with name, phone number, and details about the animal(s) to be altered, such as gender, number, age and weight. A volunteer will return the call as soon as possible to determine qualifications, cost for services, and answer any questions.
All requests must go through HSCC; do not contact the veterinarian directly to obtain this service.
The Humane Society of Cherokee County is an all volunteer 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to helping abused and abandoned animals in Cherokee County.
