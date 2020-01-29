Low-water slab's collapse creates dilemma for city

A low-water slab across Tahlequah Creek on Kindle Avenue collapsed a few days ago, and the street commissioner said it's not just his call when determining a course of action.
On Jan. 24, Tahlequah Police Officer Steven Smith was assigned to investigate an accident at the slab, where he met with Wade and Felicia Ritchie.
"Wade advised that they were driving through the water when the bridge collapsed and part of their car went underwater," Smith said in the police report.
Tahlequah Street Commissioner Wayne Ryals said his crews considered whether to repair the slab, or just take it out altogether.
"There's a chance we may just take it out and construct barricades on each side of the creek," said Ryals. "It has broken and deteriorated to the point where it's not repairable."
Damages included a hole directly in the middle of the slab and an area roughly 8 feet long that's "busted and settled."
"Right in the middle of that -- it just busted out about the size of a 5-gallon bucket," said Street Department Superintendent William "Buddy" Harris. "It's just a big hole where you can see gravel."
Given that Mayor Sue Catron has indicated the city is facing dire financial constraints, Ryals said the cost of repairing the slab - as opposed to removing it - may not be worth it.
"The condition it's in right now, we would almost have to take it completely out and put in a whole new slab, and that's where it's costly," said Ryals.
Harris said if they removed the slab, it would affect residents, the Tahlequah Fire Department, the police department, and EMS. That could determine whether the decision would have to go through the City Council.
Last fall, Tahlequah voters passed a half-cent sales tax intended for street and sidewalk projects. Catron said work on the slab would be considered appropriate for use of that sales tax.
"However, particularly since collection of that tax just started this month, I would prefer to let the fund accumulate," said Catron. "I wouldn't want to start off, or get in the habit of, depleting the fund regularly."
If city officials decide to have the rest of the slab removed and permanently close the section of the road, Ryals said he would make sure the process won't affect Tahlequah Creek.
"We'll bust it up, load it on dump trucks, and haul the concrete off without disturbing the surroundings anymore than absolutely necessary," he said. "We'll have barricades built on both sides because the pavement leads right to the creek."
For the time being, gates have been closed and locked on both sides of the slab to prevent traffic from crossing. Ryals said he plans to meet with Catron this week to discuss what should be done.
