Lowrey School has announced its eighth-grade valedictorian and salutatorian for the 2019-2020 school year.
Eli Hix, the valedictorian, is the son of Billy and Mariah Hix. He has attended Lowrey since kindergarten. He was a four-year member of the Academic Team and Gifted and Talented Program, and a member of the basketball, volleyball, and cross country teams. Through hard work and determination, he earned the distinction. He will attend Sequoyah High School and plans to participate in Student Council, Academic Team, Athletics, Engineering and Pre-Med Club activities.
Connor Crawford, the salutatorian, is the son of Gary and Kristin Crawford. Connor has been at Lowrey since first grade. He was a four-year member of the Academic Team, Gifted and Talented Program, and basketball, volleyball and cross country teams. Connor will attend Tahlequah High School and plans to play basketball and soccer.
