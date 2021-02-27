Voters will go to the polls for the March 2 Lowrey Special Proposition, according to Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell.
The proposition is asking if Lowrey Elementary School District No. 10 shall incur an indebtedness by issuing bonds for $200,000.
Early voting was available at the County Election Board office, 914 S. College Ave., from 8.am. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Lines are possible at peak voting times. Wait times will likely be shortest at mid-morning and mid-afternoon. Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.
Those who need to look up their polling place, verify their registration information, or view a sample ballot can do so online using the Online Voter Tool on the Oklahoma State Election Board's website, www.elections.ok.gov. Those who vote by mail can also check the status of their ballot using the Online Voter Tool. Sample ballots are also available at the County Election Board office.
State law requires everyone who votes in person at the precinct polling place or during early voting at the County Election Board to show proof of identity. There are three ways for voters to prove their identity, and only one proof is required: Show a photo ID issued by federal, state, or tribal government; show the free voter ID card issued to every voter by the Election Board; or sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot. If the information on the affidavit matches voter records, the ballot will be counted after Election Day.
Physically disabled voters who cannot enter the polling place, need help marking ballots, blind or visually disabled voters and illiterate voters may be aided. A person providing help may not be the voter's employer or an agent of the employer or officer or agent of the voter's union. A person providing aid must swear the ballots will be marked in accordance with the voter's wishes. All blind, visually impaired, and physically disabled voters in Cherokee County may use the audio-tactile interface (ATI), a feature offered on all Oklahoma voting devices, to vote either at Cherokee County Election Board during early voting or at their assigned polling place on election day.
Voters who moved since the last election, but who have not transferred their registration, may do so Election Day at the polling place where their registration has been in the past. They may fill out a form instructing the Election Board to transfer their registration.
Those who are physically incapacitated can request an emergency absentee ballot. Those who might qualify should contact the Election Board office at 918-456-2261.
Any violation of election law will be reported to authorities. Electioneering is not allowed within 300 feet of a ballot box. It is unlawful to remove a ballot from the polling location, possess intoxicating liquors within half a mile of a polling place, or to disclose how one voted while within the election enclosure.
For election-related information, visit www.elections.ok.gov.
