Lowrey kicks off second year of Cherokee choir

Lowrey School is now starting up its Cherokee choir for the second year.
"We got started in October last year, so we didn't have a full year," said Hannah Walker, kindergarten teacher and coordinator for after-school programs. "We're excited we can start sooner this year."
The students will practice once a week in two groups: pre-K through grade 4, and grades 5-8. Last year, six students in upper grades participated, and there were 12 from the lower grades.
"It's a small group. They seem to enjoy the experience," said Walker. "We were able to do a performance for the parents in the gym before school was out."
With the help of the 21st Century Grant, the choir is being offered during Boys & Girls Club after school. Members need to be enrolled in B&GC, but Lowrey has open enrollment all year. Out of the 129 students at Lowrey, around 25-32 stay for B&GC.
No tryouts are required, but students do need parental permission. The forms were sent out this past Monday. The students do not have to be Cherokee or a member of any tribe.
"It's always good to learn about a culture or a different language," said Walker. "A lot of eighth-graders go to Sequoyah [High School] when they graduate. It's a good opportunity for them to have the experience. The young ones, if they stick with it, they can really develop a lot more when they're older and learn more."
Leann Bell, a member of the Cherokee Nation Youth Choir, is directing the choir. Bell, a senior at Tahlequah High School, is taking classes at Northeastern State University and is in the nursing program at Indian Capital Technology Center.
"She is also an accomplished pianist," said Walker. "We are really fortunate to have her take the time."
Walker, who has been teaching for 28 years, came up with the idea of starting a Cherokee choir.
"She was working here after school, and I was thinking about the talent she has," said Walker. "Leann attended Lowrey. She was in my kindergarten class."
Bell chooses the songs and has made songbooks for the singers. Last year, she taught them Cherokee hymns, patriotic songs, and a few Motown songs.
"We gave them a syllabary and teach them the sounds and let them get accustomed to how they sound," said Walker. "We go over how to say the words, we talk about the songs and put them together."
Walker said one goal is to get T-shirts made for the Cherokee choir this year.
