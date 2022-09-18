Lowrey student recieves Oklahoma Junior Miss U.S. Agriculture title

Ronnie Lee Secratt, a fourth-grade student at Lowrey Public School, has been awarded the honor of Oklahoma Junior Miss U.S. Agriculture.
To receive this title, Ronnie had to undergo a series of requirements. She began the process with a private interview in front of three judges. She then experienced public speaking for the first time during a large group interview.
Ronnie attended a "Fun Fashion Show" clad in a ribbon skirt and white shirt. She entered a photo contest, created a drawing about Africa - "One Place You Would Like To Go" - and finished up at an awards assembly where she was excited to wear an "evening gown." Ronnie Lee is looking forward to going on a trip to Alabama. She is busy raising the required $250 needed to go.
Recently Ronnie visited the Lowrey Pre-K and kindergarten class where she read a story titled "Tales of the Dairy Godmother," shared her experiences about competing for Oklahoma Jr. Miss U.S. Agriculture, her knowledge of living on a working beef producing farm, and gave each student a cup of chocolate vanilla swirl ice cream.
