Lowrey VFD needs volunteers who want to help the public

By Keri Thornton
kthornton@tahlequahdailypress.com
The Lowrey Volunteer Fire Department chief said anyone interested in volunteering with his crews is always welcome.
Larry Watts, who has been serving in his role for 25 years, said there are currently 18 volunteer firefighters with LVFD.
"We cover North central Cherokee County between Highway 10 on the [Illinois] River and Highway 82 toward Peggs," said Watts.
The LVFD became operational and was established in 1982. It covers approximately 50 square miles and has three stations. Watts said those interested in volunteering can contact him or Assistant Fire Chief Gary Erlandson.
"We're always looking for volunteers, and that's the hardest thing; we have all of the trucks in the world and nobody to operate them," said Watts.
LVFD responds to an average of 140-plus calls a year, and most of those are for medical assists.
"We respond to medical assists calls, followed by grass fires and then structure fires," said Watts.
Trucks operated by Lowrey include one rescue truck, three engines, three pumper trucks, three tankers, and three grass trucks.
"There are 10 trucks and we have three stations we run out of, so we have thee actual buildings," said Watts.
Volunteers don't have to be certified, as LVFD will gladly train anyone.
"They can come to us without any training whatsoever. It's the attitude to want to learn and to assist the public," said Watts.
Interested parties can call Watts at 918-316-3964, Erlandson at 918-772-7800, or send a message on the LVFD Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.