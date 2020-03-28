LPN makes masks for NeoHealth

LPN makes masks for NeoHealth

Licensed Practical Nurse Tera Moore, of NeoHealth, and her family recently made and donated face masks to the NeoHealth clinics. Moore, left, helps Maranda Eaves try on her mask.

Licensed Practical Nurse Tera Moore, of NeoHealth, and her family recently made and donated face masks to the NeoHealth clinics.

Tags

Recommended for you