HULBERT – Lake Region Electric Cooperative celebrated on June 16 the completion of its fiber optic network, a project that began with the goal of providing broadband service to each and every community within its service territory.
Friday’s event marked the end of a decade-long effort that started with LREC’s first fiber deployment in 2013.
“Lake Region was the first electric cooperative in the State of Oklahoma deployed a fiber-to-the-home project,” said Glen Clark, LREC director of Marketing and Member Services. “Our fiber network today covers over 3,000 miles of the distribution footprint of Lake Region Electric. We serve high-speed internet and home phone service to over 11,000 subscribers in the LREC service territory.”
Clark said most of those services are residential, but LREC also serves businesses, churches, health care facilities, fire and police stations, and other first responders.
“Our infrastructure supports multigig speeds and it truly is a service we are extremely proud of,” said Clark.
The event was attended by several guests, including State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah; State Sen. Blake “Cowboy” Stevens, R-Tahlequah; Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Tina Glory-Jordan and husband CN District 1 Councilor Rex Jordan; current and retired LREC employees; Mike Sanders, Oklahoma Broadband Office executive director; and more.
“Connecting rural Oklahoma to affordable and reliable high-speed internet is the most important infrastructure effort of this generation, and I think it seems only appropriate that electric co-ops such as yourselves would be leading the way because of your essential role in another important improvement ... the Rural Electrification Act of the 1930s,” said Sanders.
Sanders said he is honored that the Oklahoma Broadband Office will be working with LREC and other co-ops around the state.
“But boy, we’ve have a lot of ground to cover,” he said. “The latest data map from the FCC shows that there are over 750,000 Oklahomans who do not have high-speed internet or very good high-speed internet. That’s one in six Oklahomans.”
Sanders said the COVID-19 pandemic exposed a lot of the deficiencies with internet access, especially in rural areas.
“[You need internet access] to be able to get telehealth, education through our schools, and honestly, just to do business in this particular global economy. The pandemic taught us that you can actually own and operate a multibillion-dollar company from your porch, but you’ve got to be able to be connected,” he said.
Through the competitive process, Sanders said OBO will working with co-ops and other internet service providers to deploy “about a billion dollars if not a little bit more” to rural areas in the state.
“This just another tool in the toolbox to provide an opportunity to put rural Oklahoma on the same playing field as all the urban areas in the state,” he said.
Culver and his wife Julie, who live in rural Cherokee County, are LREC members and use Lake Region’s technology and communication broadband services. Culver discussed this in his speech.
“When we moved in our house, our kids would come visit, and it’s like, “Dad, where’s your internet? I said, ‘It’s a lot like Green Acres. If you’ll go stand out by this tree and hold your phone real high, you might get it.”
But since signing up for LREC fiber build out, he said, his kids can come and don’t have to go to town to do their work.
“You all are to be applauded for the work and effort you put in to do this,” said Culver. “I wish I was going to be here in a hundred years, because roughly a hundred years ago, the rural co-ops brought electricity to rural America. Now, they’re bringing fiber optics to rule America. What are we going to have in a hundred years for now, the Jetsons driving around in little flying vehicles?”
Culver said LREC has done a great job.
“It’s a pleasure to represent you, to be involved in your progress of what you’re doing to make rural America a great place to live,” he said.
