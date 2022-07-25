HULBERT – Changes are coming to Lake Region Electric Cooperative’s television service and fiber optic network.
LREC supplies electric and internet services to much of the surrounding area, approximately 1,130 square miles in Cherokee, Wagoner, Muskogee, Rogers, Mayes, Adair and Sequoyah counties.
Television services used to be offered as well, but this has changed. Glen Clark, LREC director of marketing and member services, said there were several reasons – including the loss of a vendor.
“Our back end support is ending in January 2023,” said Clark.
Clark said LREC will be sunsetting television for its current customers as well.
“We may find a vendor to continue this, but we haven’t found one yet,” said Clark.
Clark also pointed to LREC’s aging "ground satellites."
“Our satellite equipment is going on 10 years,” said Clark.
This, in combination with rising costs for programming and installations, contributed to LREC’s decision to stop TV services going forward.
“The future of TV is streaming over the top,” said Clark. “It’s more obtainable for us.”
Clark described another service offered by LREC, and many members have already taken advantage of it: Fiber to the home. On its website, LREC writes that FTTH "enables significantly higher speeds" for internet, voice and video services.
“We’re on our third and final phase of our buildout of our fiber optic network in Peggs and Lowrey,” said Clark.
Clark said this project should be completed by fall. For those in Welling and Briggs, completion is scheduled for the end of the year.
“We encourage people to sign up now while we have contractors out,” said Clark. “This will expedite the process while crews are out by their houses so they don’t have to come back out later.”
Following the retirement of long-time CEO Hamid Vahdatipour, the board of directors recently named a replacement. In April, John Lee was appointed as LREC’s new general manager and CEO. He previously served as the general manager and CEO at Butte Electric Cooperative in South Dakota. FTTH is a new pursuit for Lee.
“Coming from an electric cooperative, bringing fiber to the home is a big undertaking,” said Lee.
LREC Communication Specialist Larry Mattes stressed the importance of the internet in people’s daily lives.
“Our members really appreciate it,” said Mattes. “It’s not a luxury, it’s a necessity.”
In a later email, Mattes added that all LREC internet plans now have unlimited data.
Check it out
To see if fiber optic internet is available in your area, call LREC at 918-772-2526.
