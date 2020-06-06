HULBERT – Due to the cancellation of the Lake Region Electric Cooperative annual meeting this year, two local fire departments were unable to raise funds during the event.
Every year, LREC partners with Spring Valley and Hulbert Fire Department to provide meals for annual meeting guests.
“LREC and the fire departments always work together to make LREC meeting a success for the community,” said Hamid Vahdatipour, CEO. "This event is a great fundraiser for the departments."
All members receive a meal ticket to purchase a meal from the fire departments or participating restaurants. At the end of the meeting, LREC buys all the tickets back from the fire departments.
"We know these fire departments look forward to this event every year, just as we do, and we could not put the meal on without them. LREC wanted to help since they missed this opportunity to raise funds," said Glen Clark, LREC director of member relations.
LREC provided checks to Spring Valley and Hulbert Fire Departments to help with their fundraising.
