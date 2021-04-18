HULBERT - The Lake Region Electric Cooperative annual meeting will be a drive-thru format Saturday, April 24, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at the LREC headquarters, 516 Lake Region Road.
There will be no in-person business meeting at this year's annual meeting.
The meeting will be called to order at 8 a.m. Member must bring a copy of their electric bill in order to register.
Members will receive the annual report, year-end financial statement. Comments from co-op leadership will be published in the annual report, which will be available at the meeting and on the LREC website, www.lrecok.coop/annual-reports.
Every member who registers and votes will get a $30 electric credit. Members will be entered for a prize drawing for $1,000, $500, and $250, held after the annual meeting.
LREC members will vote for four open positions on the board of trustees, due to COVID-19 safety concerns causing the cancellation last year's meeting. An election cannot happen without a meeting and quorum. Therefore, this year, members will have two ballots to elect the co-op's leadership on the board. One election will be for the remainder of the two-year terms for the two positions from last year, and another election for the two full-term positions for three-year terms open this year. On the two-year ballot will be Lynn Lamons and Dianna Mayfield. On the three-year term ballot will be Jack Teague and Scott Manes.
The annual meeting will adjourn at 1 p.m.
Election results will be published on www.lrecok.coop, social media and the upcoming newsletter.
