Lake Region Electric Cooperative members are being asked to conserve energy to help prevent the need for rolling blackouts amid the extreme heat.
Associate Electric Cooperative, the power supplier for LREC, advised that energy suppliers may be tight June 16-17, and member systems can help by conserving energy between 2 and 8 p.m. on those days.
“The conservation appeal was triggered by an unseasonably hot weather pattern, unplanned outages at three associated generating units and projections of declining wind power for Thursday and Friday,” LREC said in an email to members.
LREC customers are advised to raise thermostats a few degrees, limit the use of large appliances and use smaller appliances to make meals, and unplug or turn off unnecessary electronics.
“We ask consumer-members to safely conserve electricity as we work through this weather event. The employees of LREC, KAMO Power Cooperative and Associated Electric Cooperative will continue to do everything possible to ensure safe and reliable power for members,” LREC said.
Tahlequah Public Works Authority officials said they have not been asked to conserve energy by their supplier, Grand River Dam Authority, at this time.
