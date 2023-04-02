HULBERT – Lake Region Electric Cooperative has announced the winners of its 2023 Youth Tour contest.
Shelby Tannehill from Hulbert High School, Zade Younes from Tahlequah High School, and Haley Albin from Wagoner High School have been selected for an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., from June 16-23.
To participate in the Youth Tour contest, students in LREC’s service territory who are completing their junior year in high school can submit an essay on the topic of electric cooperatives. The schools then select their top two finalists who are invited to LREC’s Youth Tour contest for the final question-and-answer section. The finalists are interviewed by a panel of three judges who assess their subject knowledge, personality, speaking ability, and presentation. All participating students receive a $50 cash prize for making it to the final judging.
Juanita Keener, LREC Youth Tour coordinator, contacted 11 schools in LREC’s service area and gave a presentation on the electric cooperative’s history and the annual Youth Tour contest.
“We appreciate all the students and teachers who participated in this year’s program,” said Keener.
The Youth Tour trip will begin with a “Get-Acquainted Banquet” in Oklahoma City, where over 70 students from Oklahoma electric cooperatives will leave the following morning for their adventure of a lifetime. The students will spend a day on Capitol Hill meeting with Oklahoma’s congressional delegation and visit other highlights, including the Smithsonian, Arlington National Cemetery, Holocaust Memorial Museum, Pentagon, and the White House, as well as other Washington monuments.
LREC is a nonprofit rural electric cooperative that provides electricity and internet services to seven counties in northeast Oklahoma, including Cherokee, Wagoner, and Muskogee counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.