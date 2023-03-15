As prices have risen across Oklahoma and the United States, Cherokee County residents may already be feeling the impact through water and electricity fee hikes.
Glen Clark, Lake Region Electric Cooperative director of marketing and member services, said the LREC board voted to approve a significant rate increase in November 2022, and it went into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
“I’ve been at the co-op for 25 years, and it’s the largest rate increase I have experienced,” said Clark. “For the most part, almost 90% of our services are residential, so the lion’s share of our load goes to residential housing.”
Clark said LREC has a two-part rate, including a service availability charge and an energy charge. The energy charge for LREC, which is the kilowatt hour found on consumers’ bills, was lowered.
The service availability cost, Clark said, helps cover fixed costs for the company. That fee was $32.50 and is now $42.50.
“Our board takes rates extremely seriously,” said Clark. “That’s up there next to safety, is how we regard our charges and our rates. The reason for the large jump was the fixed cost that we incurred.”
Tahlequah Public Works Authority Assistant General Manager Kim Dorr said TPWA has also experienced an increase in the past year.
Dorr said the electric usage rate saw a 3% increase, with the electric service availability fee jumping from $10 to $12. Water base service fees inside city limits were $8, but have now increased to $10.
Dorr said the water base service fee outside city limits also increased by $2, as it is now $12 per month. TPWA’s water rates were raised from the previous $4.07 per 1,000 gallons to now being $4.19 per 1,000 gallons.
The increases were all approved by the TPWA Board of Directors June 17 and 22, 2022 and were put into effect Sept. 1, 2022.
No plans have been made by TPWA to make more rate changes within the following year.
“At this time no increases or decreases have been decided,” said Dorr. “Rates will be reviewed and decided at our June board meeting.”
Clark said the new rates for LREC are not as a result of inflated costs, but rather because the cost of materials has increased. The company has not had a rate hike since 2017, but some costs have increased by 100% since then. This includes basic items like electric poles, which were $162 each, while in October 2022, the same pole ran $360.
“We have an outside, third-party engineering firm look at our system and do a cost-of-service study, and that’s something we do every three years at a minimum,” said Clark. “Here’s the thing: With these prices, I’m quite sure we’re probably going to have to do that on an annual basis.”
CEO John Lee said LREC officials do not know what its power provider has in store in terms of future increases. The co-op us looking to incorporate additional capacity, which could cause another rise in prices.
“All of that goes into our fixed cost as well,” said Lee. “I don’t foresee us – to Glenn’s point – when we do our analysis again, I didn't see this type of rate increase, but I do see something to make sure we stay a little bit ahead of the curve.”
