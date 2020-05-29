Lake Region Electric Cooperative continues working to protect employees and assist customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have not been disconnecting anyone for nonpayment since the start of the pandemic. Neither have we been charging late fees or penalties to any member who has been late or delinquent," said Hamid Vahdatipour, Lake Region Electric Cooperative CEO.
LREC lobbies in Tahlequah, Hulbert and Wagoner will remain closed to public. Payments can be made by mail, by phone and online. The Hulbert office drive-thru window will be open.
"I highly recommend payment methods other than in-person for the safety of our employees and public," said Vahdatipour.
All employees who can work from home have been doing so. This practice will continue and will be re-evaluated on June 15.
Starting Monday, June 1, disconnects will start for all prepaid meters that have unpaid balances. Those customers have been notified by phone calls during this week, according to Vahdatipour.
Starting Monday, June 15, disconnects for all other accounts will resume. All fees and penalties will go back to normal in the month of June.
"We encourage our members to contact us to make arrangements. We will continue to work with anyone who has been directly affected by this pandemic, if they just notify us and request assistance," said Vahdatipour.
For more information, visit lrecok.coop or call 918-772-2526.
