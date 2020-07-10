LREC Youth Tour contest winners earn scholarships

HULBERT - Every year, Lake Region Electric Cooperative selects three local high school students to attend the Oklahoma Youth Tour trip to Washington, D.C. This year, concerns about the COVID-19 prompted the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association to cancel the trip scheduled for June 2020.
In March, LREC had selected Ryly Ziese, a junior at Sequoyah High School, and Colin Graham and Alyssa Windhorst, both juniors at Coweta High School, to represent LREC during the tour of historical sites in Washington, D.C. The students submitted an essay on the local school level, and then were selected to advance to an interview competition in March at the LREC office in Hulbert. The top three students were selected for the all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C.
With the cancellation of this year's tour, LREC awarded the Youth Tour receipts a $2,000 scholarship.
"The scholarship money is no comparison to the Youth Tour trip, and we are just as disheartening that we are unable to conduct this year's trip for these deserving students. We hope the students can apply this money to farther their education. These students are some bright kids," said Juanita Keener, Youth Tour coordinator.
For more information on Lake Region annual Youth Tour contest, visit the website www.lrecok.coop or call 918-772-2526.
