PRYOR – Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell will be the featured speaker at the Jefferson Highway Oklahoma Communities annual meeting and Pryor Area Chamber of Commerce forum luncheon Friday, Nov. 8, in the MidAmerica Expo Center, 526 Airport Road at Highway 695.
The JHOK meeting will run 9-11:30 a.m. The PACC lunch is set for 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The cost is $15 for PACC and Jefferson Highway members, and $25 for nonmembers.
Reservations are required by Nov. 6. Contact the Pryor Area Chamber of Commerce at 918-825-0157 or info@pryorchamber.com. More information is available at pryorchamber.com.
