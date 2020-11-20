A global pandemic didn’t keep the crowds away from downtown Tahlequah for Ladies Night Out Thursday evening, Nov. 19.
The Tahlequah Main Street Association limited the number of attendees to 300 this year, and Director Jamie Hale said the event typically brings in close to 1,000.
“So we have essentially narrowed the size of the event to about a third of its normal size. We sold all event tickets virtually prior to the event to eliminate the need for registration lines,” Hale said.
The outdoor venue spans all seven blocks of the Muskogee Avenue corridor, with about 17 participating businesses.
“Businesses usually offer food and beverages, and some of those still plan to do so, but those items will be pre-packaged or served by an employee, rather than in a buffet-style setting,” said Hale. “Many of the smaller stores have rearranged their shops to allow more room for social distancing and a smoother flow of traffic.”
Hale said that while several accommodations had to be made to ensure a safe evening, some traditions stayed the same.
“The Golden tickets were a huge hit last year, so we brought them back again,” Hale said. “Golden tickets are generous items donated from downtown businesses, as well as $1,000 in Main Street Bucks to be spent at our downtown businesses at a later date.”
The Golden tickets were randomly placed throughout "swag bags," each of which included a mask, hand sanitizer, a coupon booklet, and items donated by other businesses.
Workman's had 25 balloons to be popped for additional savings and a free item inside.
“Normally when the numbers aren’t limited, we do the first 50 get balloons, but this year, we did the first 25 get to pop a balloon for extra savings,” said owner Angela Workman-Cook as the fun continued. “At 5:30, we had lines at our doors, and all the balloons were gone by 5:40, but we’re still having a great crowd even though the balloons are gone.”
409 Creations held a drawing every 30 minutes for various discounts. Owner Bryan Rigsby remained optimistic, despite the restrictions of COVID-19.
“We’re excited and we hope to have good turnout," Rigsby said early on. "It’s not as fun and easy as last year, but we want to make it fun and easy. We’re hoping to keep everything safe and making sure everyone has a good time.”
Entertainment was available in a few places, too. Kathy and Dennis Tibbits played Christmas tunes at Tahlequah Creates, and Kroner and Baer featured live music, along with complimentary plates and samples of beer on tap.
Amy Carter of Vivid Salon and Boutique said there were several discounts in the salon and chances to win gift certificates.
Meigs Jewelry owner Todd Mutzig said there are normally 50-100 people in his building at once during the annual event, but they were able to keep visitors spread out and masked up.
“Everything is individually wrapped, as to what we’re serving food-wise. It’s mainly made to be take-and-go. Everyone is 100 percent masked, and it doesn’t seem to be keeping the fun from happening,” Mutzig said . “We’re limiting the amount of people to 30 and for our store, everyone is able to socially distance and it’s going well.”
Boulevard awarded $50 gift card drawing to a lucky winner who checked in on Facebook during the event.
Breonna Crittenden said this year was her first time to attend the event and she stopped in Boulevard with a group of friends.
“It was a nice normal to this crazy year and I was able to get men’s underwear for my husband. It’s his favorite brand of socks so I figured he would like some underwear too,” Crittenden said.
What’s next
The next TMSA event is Cookie Stroll on Main, Saturday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m.
