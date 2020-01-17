This month's Lunch & Learn Program will be taught by Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce's Tourism Director Gena McPhail and Marketing Coordinator Reuben Cain.
Area residents are invited to enjoy a lunch and learn how to do "Business by Design." The event is set for Wednesday, Jan. 22, noon to 1 p.m., in the Wright Real Estate Conference Center, 101 Mimosa Lane, Suite 4.
Attendees of this workshop will: learn about graphic design and how to improve design skills; discover affordable graphic design programs; and learn how to increase customer engagement and experience on social media.
Chamber members can attend free of charge. The cost for nonmembers is $10. Registration is available at www.tahlequahchamber.com under the events tab, or call Gabrielle Perry, member engagement coordinator, at 918-456-3742.
For more information, contact the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce at gabby@tahlequahchamber.com.
