Cherokee County features a wide variety of eateries open for lunch, making it difficult for local diners to choose a favorite. But Daily Press readers have spoken in this year's Best of Cherokee County Readers Choice Awards for 2020.
Ruby's opened in March 2011, and for the second year in a row, it won first place for best lunch. The restaurant's quality meals for reasonable prices have made it a popular place for noshing. Customers can keep it light with a salad, hearty with a sandwich, or enjoy the best of both. Owner Nichole Henson said some dishes are more popular than others - like the baked potato soup, which keeps people coming back.
"The baked potato soup has basically kept us in business throughout all of this," said Henson. "Typically it's the chicken salad sandwich with the baked potato soup. We also have the homemade sourdough that everyone likes."
Ruby's, which is open on weekdays until 4 p.m., is still offering curbside and delivery only. Throughout the pandemic, Henson said there have been good days and bad days, but that's par for the course in 2020.
"We're trying to open back up eventually, but we're still redoing some things and haven't gotten to that point, yet," she said. "We're just trying to be extra-cautious. It's probably going to be a couple more weeks, and then hopefully we'll start letting people dine in."
A downtown restaurant nearing its 28th year of doing business, Vidalia's Cafe has grown into a local staple for those on their lunch breaks. Owner Michelle Naylor said the restaurant's coney is still as popular today as it was when they first opened.
"I would suggest that our basic coney that got us started is one of our most popular items that we serve," said Naylor. "We started off as a coney island, and we basically just had chili-based items. We have grown and blossomed from that to where we are today, which is more sandwiches, homemade desserts, and salads."
With about a dozen sandwiches to choose from, a variety of salads and spuds, and favorites from the chili menu, Vidalia's has something for just about everyone. A big seller is the Arizona Monster, which comes with turkey, bacon, melted cheddar cheese, jalapeños, onions, lettuce, and tomato with chipotle mayo on a pretzel bun.
The business had to adapt with the times and create new ways to sell its products. Like many restaurants in town, it began offering curbside service for the first time. Naylor said it just took a little creativity, and that she was thankful for the customers who continue to stop in, week after week.
"That's just what you have to do when things go south. You have to get a little creative, and were very fortunate to ride that wave just fine," she said. "I do think people appreciate your local businesses, and I really felt that push, especially through the COVID situation. We had a lot of good support from our community and it's helped us survive."
While RibCrib might be a restaurant chain, the Oklahoma-based eatery is still popular among locals. It was voted as the third-best place to eat for lunch, as its assortment of barbecue keeps the place busy. Whether it's ribs, brisket, pulled pork, hot links, smoked sausage, or chicken, barbecues lovers will likely find something they enjoy.
RibCrib management could not be reached by press time for comment.
