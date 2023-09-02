A Luther, Oklahoma, man accused of exposing his genitals at a local campground pleaded guilty during his initial appearance.
One felony charge of indecent exposure and one misdemeanor charge of public intoxication were filed against Patrick Sherer, 32, in Cherokee County District Court on Aug. 14, 2023.
According to court documents, on Aug. 4, 2023, Sherer was intoxicated at Diamondhead Resort and exposed his private parts. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges during his initial appearance on Aug. 29, 2023, when he received a $5,000 bond.
Sherer is scheduled to appear in court for a felony sounding docket at 10 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2023, with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding. The defendant is represented by local attorney Crystal Jackson while Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is listed as representing the state.
