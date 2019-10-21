The state Legislature added $75 million to Oklahoma classrooms, which will start flowing into school this fall.
"Many programs with a well-rounded education are returning and with evidence that we know impacts learning and underscoring the importance of having these programs that have been lost in years past. This is good for kids and it goes well for academic achievement in the future," said Joy Hofmeister, state superintendent.
Hofmeister said around 2016, classes like music and art were on the decline or vanished. Those are programs many schools will begin to bring back.
"Part of the reason that we saw the loss of some of these programs was due to a teacher shortage," Hofmeister said.
Hofmeister said bringing back these programs will help address the needs of the "whole child."
"There was wide support in Oklahoma City Public Schools when they made a decision to increase arts education, PE, as well as counselors in buildings," she said.
Hofmeister said $33 million was added to the budget this year for new textbooks. She said while the new money doesn't cover everything or all the needs of children and teachers in schools, it is a step in the right direction.
"This is a good step and it increases academic outcome and achievement for students," she said.
Hofmeister said seeing the programs reinstated is also a good signal the state is beginning to see the teacher shortage move in the opposite direction.
"It's not going to return to normal overnight ... but we are seeing the kind of improvement we believed the pay raises of $7,300 for all teachers has had an impact in keeping some teachers in classrooms ... or to stay in the state after they graduate," she said.
