The Hulbert Community Library hosted an Adult Craft class on Jan. 17 and even some youngsters joined in on making their own tea light snowman magnets.
Branch Manager Julie Poor said the craft is super-easy, super-cute, and takes about 10 minutes to complete.
“We’re just starting to get back into programming at the library, so I wanted to do something that wouldn’t be too difficult,” said Poor.
Poor demonstrated the process. She colored the tea light’s electric “flame” to become a carrot nose, dotted eyes and a mouth around the base, and finished off by adding a pair of pipe cleaner earmuffs and gluing a magnet to the back of the piece.
Freshly out of the holiday season, Poor picked the project because it was still on theme for winter.
“Even though we don’t have any snow right now and it’s like 70 degrees,” she added.
Poor became branch manager of HCL in October 2022 and holds the same position at the Q.B. Boydstun Library in Fort Gibson. On average, Poor said, about three to four people come to programs like Tuesday’s.
“My goal is to build it up and get more people to come,” she said.
Hulbert resident Denise Knapp dropped in on the craft session after returning some movies to the library. Knapp said the coloring process felt like therapy.
“It’s very relaxing,” said Knapp. “I was raised on arts and crafts.”
Knapp finished her snowman with a trio of yellow pompoms atop its head. She named it “Goldie” and planned to stick it to her refrigerator.
Some children also participated in the event, like Marina Johnson and her cousins, Zakk Carrell and Hunter Carrell.
“We’re the first kids here,” said Marina.
Jennifer Johnson, Marina’s mom, brought them to the class.
“They saw the flyer and they wanted to do the art,” said Johnson.
While Zakk planned to display his finished magnet on the refrigerator, Marina had something different in mind.
“I’m probably going to glue it my mom’s shirt,” said Marina.
Johnson laughed and said she wasn’t sure how that was going to work.
