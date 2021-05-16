The U.S. Postal Service is asking all homeowners to inspect and repair their mailboxes during Mailbox Improvement Week, May 16-22.
"Repairing suburban and rural mailboxes improves the appearance of our community and makes delivering and receiving mail safer for our carriers and customers," District Manager Julie Gosdin said. "The Postal Service makes this annual request because of the wear and tear that occurs to mailboxes every year."
Some of the typical activities homeowners may need to consider include:
* Replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door.
* Repainting a mailbox that may have rusted or has started to peel.
* Remounting a loosened mailbox post.
* Replacing or adding house numbers.
* Clearing in an around the mailbox to minimize insects.
For more information on the use of names or numbers on mailboxes, or answers to any other questions, please contact your local station manager or postmaster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.