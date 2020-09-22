Main Street Association's Christmas events still on

Although the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has canceled many of this year's regular events, the Tahlequah Main Street Association still has plans for its annual Christmas events, and recently picked up a new holiday decoration to spice up the Yuletide season.
Ladies Night Out is scheduled for Nov. 19, and downtown merchants will offer a variety of deals for locals hoping to get some Christmas shopping done. However, it will look a little different this year, as the Main Street Association will have participants reserve tickets in advance in order to put a cap on how many people can participate.
"We will be getting some more information out on that in the next couple of weeks," said Jamie Hale, TMSA manager. "We will also have a Ladies Night In on Nov. 16, 17 and 18, which will be a Facebook Live auction for downtown merchandise and baskets."
The Cookie Stroll on Main is slated for Dec. 5. In 2019, the TMSA held its first Cookie Stroll, when people could pick up a box for gourmet holiday cookies which they would collect while shopping along Main Street and visiting various museums in the downtown area. Details are still being ironed out, but after a successful inaugural event last year, Hale said it was an easy decision to bring it back in 2020.
"It was new last year and it went over extremely well, so we are definitely bringing it back this year," she said.
Through a partnership between Tahlequah Leadership Class 23 and TMSA, the city's Norris Park will be particularly lit up this holiday season. The Leadership Class's project this year was to supply the town with an 18-foot Christmas tree, which will be adorned with 700 LED lights, ornaments, and a 3D lighted topper. Hale said the plan is to have it placed where the statue of Billy Colman from "Where the Red Fern Grows" once stood.
"If it goes on that base this year, we're looking at probably a 25-foot Christmas tree in all this year," said Hale. "And we have the potential to add on to it in two-foot increments. So, eventually, we hope to raise more funds later on down the road and make it bigger each year for a while."
People can stay up to date with events hosted by the Tahlequah Main Street Association by visiting its Facebook page or www.tahlequahmainstreet.com.
