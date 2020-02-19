Main Street Beat is all about everything going on up and down the downtown thoroughfare, according to Amy Carter, co-owner of Vivid Salon and Boutique on North Muskogee Avenue.
For almost a year, each morning Monday through Saturday, Carter and her business neighbor Drew Felts have recorded a Facebook live video promoting events, meal specials, retail deals available at downtown locations, and #TeamTahlequah.
According to statistics put out by American Express, $67 of each $100 spent at a local establishment stays in the community. If $100 is spent at a chain store or restaurant or online, $43 stays in the community, said Carter.
"We're not saying don't shop at chains or online. That would be ridiculous," said Carter. "We're just saying make a conscious effort to shop in local stores and eat in local restaurants to make an economic difference."
The videos don't focus just on Vivid and Felt's Shoes. Carter contacts many of the business owners on the strip to find out what they want to have highlighted.
"I text them one by one. It helps me keep it personal. The first four years I felt like I was alone. Now I feel we're a lot closer. There's more communication between us," she said. "I would love to do it for the whole town, but it would be too long."
In fact, she doesn't mention locations not on Muskogee Avenue in the downtown area.
The duo started making videos regularly on March 11, 2019, and say they haven't missed a Monday through Saturday yet. Carter went out of town a few times, but the team was creative.
"I prerecorded my voice and Felts had an Amy on a stick during the video. The next day, he dressed up a mannequin to be me," she said.
They usually shoot the videos between 9:45 and 11 a.m.
"Sometimes I'm alone or Drew's alone and we get customers and have to wait," said Carter. "Sometimes it's a little hectic because I have payroll or ordering, but it's totally 100 percent worth it. It's fun to hear the honks. Sometimes they will yell Team Tahlequah out of the window. It's definitely the most fun business decision I've ever made."
After the live video is over, Carter takes time to tag business owners and businesses on the post.
"It's like we're all together," she said.
She will also change the thumbnail photo of the video, if it needs it. She said she used to put captions on the videos so people could know what she's saying without having their volume on, but that takes a long time to fix. Whenever she said TeamTahlequah, the captions would put Team Taliban or Team Tallahassee.
Responding to comments left on the video is also part of her routine. Along with making it more personal, Carter said that with the Facebook algorithms, the videos get more views when she responds soon after the posting. Each video gets 500-3,000 views.
Carter is a former TMSA board member, and she said that TMSA and #TeamTahlequah help each other. She attends the monthly TMSA business owners meetings.
"We talk about events and how we can improve within the association. Drew and I put on our own events, and they put it on the meeting agenda so we could talk about it. We're all after the same thing," she said.
Carter has thought through some of the reasons she has heard for why people don't shop downtown.
"There's this preconceived notion that everything down here is expensive. It's not," she said.
She said the lack-of-parking issue is actually an old misconception or a mistaken perception.
"No one expects to park at the front door of Walmart. If you park in the center of the parking lot and walk to Walmart and go to the back of the store, you've just walked the span of downtown," said Carter. "It's normal to walk in downtown areas."
People also say that downtown businesses need to stay open later or be open when others aren't normally working. Carter said that's a topic similar to asking which came first, the chicken or the egg, as businesses can't afford to stay open more if people aren't going to come to them.
"People need to spend a little more time in our town. We'd be able to open more businesses. Businesses would make more money. Businesses would grow," said Carter.
Children should be learning about shopping locally, too, according to Carter.
"For parents, it's important to show their kids. Kids are growing up on phones and shopping online. They don't know how important it is to interact," she said.
Cater said that if locally owned businesses closed it would affect more than the economy.
"It would be enormous," she said. "It just takes a little bit. It's a small movement. We want everyone to think about shopping downtown."
