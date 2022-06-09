Main Street leaders tour city while here for training events

A group of Main Street directors visited Tahlequah Wednesday and Thursday for trainings and a tour of the city.
There are approximately 30 directors across the state, as well as staff from the Oklahoma Main Street Center and Main Street America, said Tahlequah Main Street Association Director Jamie Hale.
On the agenda were a new director training, an upper floor housing training and a tour the group participated in.
“The training includes topics such as why upper-floor housing is important, property management and Air B&Bs, codes with the fire marshal, historic tax credits, and working with your financial institutions,” said Hale.
She said the training is critical to downtowns for a number of reasons.
“It preserves our historical buildings and offers much-needed housing in our area. More and more people are concentrating on quality of life, which includes walkability to restaurants, shopping and entertainment,” she said.
Hale and local business owner Rian Cragar attended an upper-floor housing workshop in Enid last year, and toured local breweries. Hale said having access to historic tax credits can be helpful to investors, and renovating buildings was something she took away from the workshop.
“Currently, downtown Tahlequah is not listed on the historical registry, which can hinder the process. This is something [TMSA] will be working on in the near future with the State Historic Preservation office,” said Hale.
The OMSC hosts annual training for new Main Street towns and new directors. Tahlequah was chosen as the site for this year’s training.
“Tahlequah is ecstatic to be given the opportunity to host this training in our community. It gives us the opportunity to show some of the unique things that makes our downtown unique,” said Hale.
