The Tahlequah Main Street Association has announced it was selected as a Top Three nominee in four award categories.
Director Jamie Hale said TMSA is an accredited program under the Main Street America and the Oklahoma Main Street umbrella.
“There are roughly 30 Main Street communities in Oklahoma, and each year, the Oklahoma Main Street Center hosts a statewide banquet,” said Hale. “Each community is encouraged to submit nominees for roughly 20 awards in four categories.”
The categories are organization, promotion, design, and economic vitality – and those make up the Main Street America four-point approach TMSA follows.
“The process is quite extensive and requires many hours of volunteer work from our board. We are blessed to have such a hard-working board that goes above and beyond to ensure that these individuals receive the acknowledgment they deserve,” said Hale.
Committees collaborate on awards they have nominees for, and then the process of writing each award begins.
“During this process, they interview property owners, business owners, partners, and individuals that have been chosen. They also collect photos and branding materials to be submitted. These awards celebrate volunteers, partners, business owners, investors, and events,” Hale said.
Hale said each program is allowed to submit two nominations for each award, and being recognized as a Top Three nominee is an honor for those involved.
TMSA submitted close to 18 award nominations and were finalists in these: Premier Partner, Cherokee Nation and the Tahlequah Economic Task Force; Best Retail Event, Ladies Night Out; Premier Event Over 10,000, Red Fern Festival; and Creative New Event, Veterans Banner Honoree Program.
“These awards are important because it allows us to showcase the volunteers that give of their time, the investors and partners that contribute funding and resources, [as well as] the small business owners that choose to call Downtown Tahlequah their home and the Main Street heroes that are often all of these things combined,” said Hale.
Those individuals are credited as the many reasons why Tahlequah continues to draw in people to shop, dine, play, and stay permanently.
“In the past two years, Tahlequah has had $6.5 million in total reinvestments in our downtown corridor, with over $25 million in reinvestments since it joined the program,” said Hale.
TMSA is working toward an annual banquet so nominees can get the recognition on a community level.
Tahlequah had four Top Three nominees in 2020; Best Retail Event, Ladies Night Out; Best Visual Merchandising, Kimberly’s Prom and Boutique; Best Facade Rehabilitation Under 10,000, Spring Street Hideaway; and Best Facade Rehabilitation Over 10,000, Kroner and Baer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.