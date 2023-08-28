The fall season is lining up to be full of fun events and gatherings in downtown Tahlequah.
The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Community Tailgate at the first home game for the Northeastern State University Riverhawks on Aug. 30.
Fido Fest is a friends, family and fur babies event put together by the Chamber and Tahlequah Main Street, Sept. 16, at Floyd H. Norris Park.
A 5K fun run is scheduled, and puppy yoga, dog training, and many shelters will be there with dogs and cats to be adopted. Veterinarians will also be on hand. A movie, “101 Dalmatians,” is scheduled on the Friday evening before the Fido Fest.
Gather Downtown is scheduled for the night of the Fido Fest activities, featuring live music, corn hole, and a beer tent.
“It has a ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ vibe to it,” said Gena McPhail, executive director of tourism through the Chamber.
Casey West, a country/red dirt musician is scheduled to play at Gather Downtown, along with the Paul Benjamin Band, whose bio describes their music as Tulsa sound.
“In conjunction with Fido Fest, which is hosted by Tour Tahlequah, is Gather Downtown, Sept. 16,” said McPhail. “We’ll have a beer and merchandise tent.”
On Sept. 19, is the Business After Hours event at War Eagle Resort on State Highway 10. The annual Golf Classic is scheduled for Sept. 22 at Cherokee Springs. Both events are hosted by the Chamber.
A motorcycle rally by the Spider Riders is Sept. 28, with their week of festivities starting Sept. 25. They head home on Oct. 1.
My Tahlequah, the community service day, is on Oct. 7. More details will be released later.
Ladies Night Out is scheduled for Nov. 16, the Thursday before Thanksgiving. Tickets go on sale Oct. 18.
To coincide with NSU’s homecoming the week of Sept. 24-30, a Mimosas on Main Street event is scheduled for Sept. 29, from 2-5 p.m. More information is being finalized by Main Street Association.
“A shopping event, mimosas, an afternoon stroll through downtown,” said Jamie Hale, executive director of Main Street Association. “There are a lot of events planned and everyone is excited for cooler weather.”
Tidy up Tahlequah is Oct. 7, to clean up both the lake and river. It is sponsored by Explore Cherokee County and Greater Tenkiller Area Association.
October Fest is Oct. 7, and also the Oaks Wagon Festival, both Main Street Association Events.
Fall Foliage Focus week starts the first week of October.
Veterans banners go up mid-October to mid-November and will be taken down after Veterans Day, and the following day, the Christmas decor will start being installed.
The Christmas tree lighting is scheduled before the Christmas parade on Dec. 1, at 5:30 p.m., and the parade starts at 6 p.m.
Carriage rides are scheduled downtown for Dec. 9, and Dec. 23.
The Cookie Stroll is Dec. 2. People are encouraged to come downtown, eat lunch at a restaurant, and then come by the TMSA office for a box of cookies. Boxes of cookies can be preordered beginning Nov. 6.
