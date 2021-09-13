Mainstreet continuing successful veteran banner program

The Tahlequah Main Street Association is continuing a program that honors local individuals who have served, or are serving, in the U.S. armed forces.
TMSA Director Jamie Hale said the Veteran Banner Program was such a success last yea that they are bringing it back.
“We had an incredible turnout last year and sold all banner spaces,” said Hale. “Last year, we hosted a veteran tour and a ceremony to honor the military/veteran recipients, both of which will be continued this year.”
Banners are displayed on Muskogee Avenue from Goingsnake Street to Chickasaw Street, and throughout Norris Park.
“There are 50 spots total, and because you can register for one or two years, we have a limited number of spots for this year, as most did a two-year last year,” said Hale.
The banners will go up in November and again in July. Hale said honorees get to keep their banners once their terms are completed.
“For the walking tour, each banner has a QR code placed underneath that participants can scan and read an excerpt about each military member," she said.
The cost for a one-year term is $150, and $225 for a two-year term. Photos and information are required at registration, and the last day to register is Friday, Sept. 17.
To register and for more information on the program and those who were honored, visit www.tahlequahmainstreet.com/military-and-veterans-banner-program.
