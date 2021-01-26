In 1782, when the bald eagle was placed on the Great Seal of the U.S., the majestic raptor also became the national bird. By 1963, the DTD poisoning and other factors had brought the bird to the brink of extinction. But stringent regulations gave it a chance at a comeback – and now, many nesting pairs can be seen in Northeast Oklahoma.
Tenkiller State Park, in cooperation with Oklahoma State Parks, organized an eagle tour at the Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, Jan. 23, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To accommodate social distancing practices, the event was held by way of caravan tour. Attendees stopped at six different points within the refuge to view bald eagles and their nests.
Naturalist LeAnn Bunn works at Tenkiller State Park and takes tourists on trips to the refuge. She has annually put on her eagle tour for about 10 years.
“When I first got my job, I went down to the refuge in March, and I went to them and said that this is invaluable research. I’d be stupid not to do a tour in conjunction with you,” said Bunn.
The next year, she hosted on a caravan tour, and it gained so much popularity that the group bought and fixed up a 28-passenger bus they found in Arizona.
The eagle tour is now one of the park's signature programs because the refuge is connected with a project that helped take bald eagles off the endangered species list.
The Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge is one of the sites where southern bald eagles were released after the Southwestern Bald Eagle Recovery Plan was introduced by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center in Bartlesville petitioned the federal agency for a permit that allowed them to gather eagle eggs in Florida so they could transplant them to human-made eagle nests at the wildlife refuge near Vian.
“They only took one egg, and took it early in the laying process. So, the birds just laid another egg. They usually lay two to four. They didn’t hurt the breeding process. They brought them here and hatched them, and raised them with puppets that looked like eagles,” said Bunn.
Within weeks, the tiny birds grow to adult size, and within 12 weeks, they fly away from their nests.
“They don’t look like mom and dad in that 12-week period, but they are that size,” she said.
Eagle watchers can tell a bird is a juvenile because it lacks its distinctive white head coloring. Within three to four years, the birds will start breeding.
“We went from having no southern bald eagles to 124 nesting pairs. That’s a tremendous success story. It’s so expensive to do surveys, so they can’t do it very often. By now, who knows how many nesting pairs we have. At the rate that they were increasing, I would say that we could have over 200 pairs, but that is just an educated guess,” said Bunn.
One of the reasons why bald eagles do so well at the preserve is because of a preponderance of food sources. An eagle will lay a single egg that hatches. Then it will lay a second egg, which means a larger chick will nest with a smaller one. Throughout the country, it is normal for the younger eagle to perish because the older and stronger eagle will compete when food is scarce.
“At Sequoyah, which is such a rich resource, with all the fish and waterfowl for them to choose from, it is seldom that eagles don’t raise two chicks to adulthood,” said Bunn.
Bird watchers were able to view eagle nests, which are the largest in the world – and at the preserve, they can be 5-6 feet across and about 3-4 feet deep. Eagles return to the same nest once they find a place they like. Some of the nests at the preserve have been around for 10-15 years.
Guests came from Tahlequah to Cookson and as far off as Fort Smith. Many had heard of the event by word of mouth, including Sharon McKee of Muskogee. She is originally from Missouri and first got into eagle watching because she took tours at the Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area near the Katy Trail, not far from Columbia, Missouri.
“They have a couple hundred stairs that you can climb. It’s a great place to see eagles,” said McKee.
On one occasion, an eagle swooped right above her, and after that, she gained a greater appreciation for the noble raptors.
Eagle tours will continue every Saturday through March 6, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and will be limited to 15 cars. For reservations or information, call 918-489-5025 ext. 6, or email leann.bunn@travelok.com.
