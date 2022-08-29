Major crowds to converge here for Cherokee Holiday, Labor Day events

Labor Day weekend is a short few days away, and with many headed to Tahlequah for swimming, boating and the Cherokee National Holiday, officials are gearing up for a busy time.
Justin Alberty, corporate spokesperson for Grand River Dam Authority, expects the Illinois River to be busy this weekend.
"Labor Day is traditionally an active one, and this year looks to be the same," said Alberty. "We expect all the commercial float operators and other businesses will be geared to help facilitate a great time on the water for everyone who comes out."
Alberty always factors in the holiday weather predictions.
"As far the weather goes, we'll see what [this] week holds with any precipitation across the river basin, but expect conditions to be good for all who want to come out and enjoy the beautiful river and scenery," he said.
Out on the water, safety is paramount.
"Of course, GRDA officers and our scenic rivers operations personnel will be out to help ensure safe outings and provide assistance as well," said Alberty. "As far as safety tips, we do encourage everyone to wear their life jackets, be mindful of other floaters and just take your time and enjoy the trip. Commercial float operators also do a great job in helping floaters gear up for their outings."
Alberty shared some other safety tips for river and lake-goers, including not drinking while boating, not overloading the boat, not boating or swimming alone, respecting the weather and water and not jumping into the river from bridges, bluffs, stream banks and trees. Those in an emergency should call 911.
Back in town, this upcoming weekend also hosts the annual Cherokee National Holiday celebration. CNH Coordinator Austin Patton is looking forward to the multiday event.
"I believe that this Cherokee National Holiday is gonna set the bar pretty high for future events," said Patton.
Patton said this year's celebration is being called the "Holiday of Firsts." This includes CNH's first nonstop transport system -- in partnership with KATS -- between holiday locations, and the first-time events will be livestreamed. He said 17 livestreams are scheduled, with even more smaller ones as necessary.
"It's the first time we've had so many Cherokee language events," said Patton.
One of these events, he said, is a live concert planned for Saturday night featuring 11 bands and musicians.
Patton thinks attendees are going to be pleasantly surprised when they see the quality of vendors and how everything has been laid out.
Patton is also president of the Tahlequah Main Street Association Board of Directors.
"There are always auxiliary events that spin off of Cherokee National Holiday," he said.
Patton said several vendors and small businesses will likely have sales and discounts due to the holiday. He also pointed to the many historical attractions in the downtown corridor, including the grand opening of the Cherokee Art Park and Cultural Pathway on Thursday, Sept. 1.
According to a CN press release from March 2021, this pathways adds features such as a public gathering space, art displays, a chalk wall, new landscaping, outdoor lighting and park-like furniture. The project was slated for completion in late summer 2021.
This pedestrian walkway connects the Cherokee National Prison Museum, Supreme Court Museum, and History Museum.
"All of these museums are open for free on Friday, Saturday and Sunday," said Patton.
