OKLAHOMA CITY — Canterbury Voices has been approved for a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts to support its 2023 spring concert.
Canterbury Voices’ project is among 1,125 across America totaling more than $26.6 million that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2022 funding. Canterbury Voices is one of two nonprofit organizations in the State of Oklahoma to receive a direct award from the Endowment this cycle under the Grants for Arts Projects category.
“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts and cultural organizations throughout the nation with these grants, including Canterbury Voices, providing opportunities for all of us to live artful lives,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “The arts contribute to our individual well-being, the well-being of our communities, and to our local economies. The arts are also crucial to helping us make sense of our circumstances from different perspectives as we emerge from the pandemic and plan for a shared new normal informed by our examined experience.”
“It is extremely affirming and gratifying to be recognized on a national level for the work we are doing. Canterbury’s production quality and artistic programming just keeps getting better, and we are honored to be among an elite group of performing arts organizations to receive this grant," said Canterbury Voices’ Executive Director Pam Mowry.
NEA’s direct support will allow Canterbury to produce an encore performance of Dave Brubeck’s "To Hope! A Celebration," combining elements of the Roman Catholic mass, classical music, and jazz. The performance will feature The Brubeck Brothers Quartet and some of their original music, and a collaboration with another local choir. Canterbury and the Brubeck Brothers Quartet also will present an educational component for the greater community.
“American jazz legend Dave Brubeck’s legacy lives on through this special collaboration. Canterbury last performed ‘To Hope!’ in 2007, to the delight of Oklahoma City patrons. We are excited to reprise this piece, with additional jazz flourishes,” said Artistic Director Dr. Randi Von Ellefson.
For more information about Canterbury Voices, visit CanterburyOKC.com. For more information on other projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit Arts.gov/News.
