Local residents appear enthusiastic about a potential new travel option, after the state House of Representatives unanimously adopted a resolution supporting the extension of passenger rail service from Oklahoma City to Newton, Kansas, a couple of weeks ago.
In a sign of support for extending Amtrak passenger rail service from the Legislature, State Reps. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City; John Pfieffer, R-Orlando; and Gary Mize, R-Guthrie, authored the House resolution. It would be a multistage partnership between Amtrak and the states through which it operates.
"For those of us who represent districts off of Interstate 35 corridor north of Oklahoma City, our citizens find themselves in a transportation desert, with no access to air, bus or rail travel," said Luttrell and Maze in a joint statement. "Passenger rail service from Oklahoma City to Newton, Kansas, is vitally important to our communities for transportation, tourism, and economic development."
The resolution also reportedly encourages Oklahoma's congressional delegation to secure federal funding for the project. The Daily Press sent a media inquiry to the communications director for Congressman Markwayne Mullin, Republican OK-2, but it had not received a response by press time.
The project would be an expansion of the Heartland Flyer, which operates daily between Fort Worth, Texas, and Oklahoma City. After terminating in Newton, passengers would be able to catch the Southwest Chief, which goes north through Kansas City and ends in Chicago, or south all the way to Los Angeles.
The resolution notes that numerous studies by universities in Texas and Kansas show an economic benefit of Amtrak's Heartland Flyer passenger rail service and its extension to be at least 3-to-1 for every dollar spent.
Luttrell and Mize also pointed out the COVID-19 pandemic highlights the need for safer travel options to allow resident in small cities to reach needed medical centers - especially for those who cannot travel by airplane.
While the Oklahoma Legislature has not allocated any money for the project, Kansas lawmakers have approved a new transportation program that includes funding for the operational expenses of extension.
State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, pointed out that resolutions do not create laws, and he anticipates federal funding to be used on the project before the state would allocate money toward it.
"I know Congresswoman [Kendra] Horn (District 5 Democrat) in Oklahoma City is working on that, and a few others," he said. "My understanding is there will have to be some federal funding to go along with it."
In Facebook Saturday Forum, the Daily Press asked readers for their thoughts on the proposal, and whether they would consider using the railway.
"I love trains and hope to be able to ride again," said Deana Franke. "It would be so amazing to have actual rail service available across our country, and this sounds like a section that would help make that happen."
Many people said they wish they could board the train in cities closer to home, rather than having to travel to OKC. However, many would still enjoy seeing an expansion to the Amtrak system.
Beverly Miller said she grew up visiting family by rail, and dreams of doing it again.
"Oh, I would hope this is a dream come true for Oklahoma," she said. "I would also dream of a line connecting our two major cities, Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Oh, it would be great."
One commenter who said he had lived in Oahu, Hawaii, for three years, said the idea might not be as glamorous as people think, since the rail there "is a money bottomless pit."
"Lawmakers keep saying to taxpayers [they] need more money," said Emman Drywater. "Cost is in the billions; that's just for Oahu. Great-great grandchildren might still be paying for it as adults."
Still, the majority of readers who participated in the Saturday Forum were in favor of a new transportation system.
"This is an exciting development and would open up many new travel options by connecting directly to the northern routes," said Elizabeth Burba. "I wish it would go through Tulsa, but I suspect it will run up I-35. Still, a great improvement to the services it provides."
What you said
In an online poll, the Daily Press asked readers how they felt about the possibility of enhanced passenger rail service in Oklahoma. Out of 53 respondents, 44 answered, "absolutely favorable." Four people said they were "uncertain." Two people said they were "somewhat favorable." Two readers answered "absolutely unfavorable." And one person responded "somewhat unfavorable."
