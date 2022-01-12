"C-l-a-m-o-r-o-u-s" is how Sophie Hosselkus spelled the winning word during the Tahlequah Public Schools 2022 spelling bee – and she was right.
The eighth-grader from Tahlequah Middle School hoisted a trophy alongside second-place winner Caroline Sanders, and will have the opportunity to represent Tahlequah at the Eastern Oklahoma State Spelling Bee on Friday, April 27, at the Muskogee Civic Center.
Before COVID, TPS used to invite rural school districts to compete against one another. Last year, the bee was moved online, and this year, it went to an in-person format at the Tahlequah High School Performing Arts Center, but only let TPS students to compete. In another change, Tahlequah Middle School invited the fourth- and fifth-graders from Heritage, Cherokee, and Greenwood elementary schools.
The change allowed Caroline, a fifth-grader at Cherokee, to vie for honors. Individual classes at TMS and the elementaries each chose two students who competed for the district’s top prize.
The winner, Sophie, said she didn’t practice for the contest directly, but she is an avid reader who immerses herself in words.
“This is my first spelling bee, so I’m really happy that I actually won it. I really like to read. I would say that if you like to read, then you should read more. You’ll learn more words that way. If you don’t like to read, then you should, anyway,” she said.
Kathy McClure, TMS’s literacy resource center, sponsored and organized the event.
“Your better spellers are going to be readers. Sometimes they ask what words to study. There’s no way to memorize words. We use different word lists every year. If you are reading, you will be exposed to more words. It also helps knowing your origins – your Greek and Latin roots,” said McClure.
She said putting on an event, especially during a pandemic, can be tough. She connected the district with judges and pronouncers and worked to spread the word, especially to parents.
Greg Bilby, who announces basketball games at Sequoyah High School, was this year’s bee’s pronouncer. It was his first time assuming that role.
Spelling bees are intended to encourage students to learn more about words and promote literacy, which is why students who read are advantaged in the competition. Sophie plans to continue reading. She had a difficult time deciding on a favorite book because she enjoys works from all genres.
“If a book is good enough for me to read past the first few chapters, then it’s my favorite,” she said.
