Along with other city establishments, many outdoor summer activities for families and kids are also reopening, and among them is the Tahlequah Family Splash Pad, which opened Friday, June 5.
The Splash Pad is an outdoor water activity where kids and adults alike can run around while being sprayed by a number of hoses, water buckets and fountains. Visitors can activate many of the facilities themselves at the push of a button or the pull of a lever.
The Splash Pad is at the corner of Water Avenue and Downing Street, not far from Norris Park. It has been active since 2014, and has entertained thousands of individuals over the past six years.
Within the vicinity of the Splash Pad, there are also several benches and tables available for setting up an outdoor lunch or gathering. These are currently blocked off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the city's reopening schedule. Visitors are asked to brig their own lawn chairs.
Attendees are also expected to follow a number of rules while enjoying the facilities, such as no running, rough housing, or skateboards. They should also know the nearest restroom to the facility is across the street at Norris Park.
Parents and kids alike have shown on many occasions that they love different facilities like these for them to utilize. Kyle Murray said the Splash Pad is something he and his family really appreciate.
"We're thankful we have a fun place that's fun and free for our kids to get outside and enjoy the nice weather," said Murray. "They love playing in the water and we're not always able to get out on the river or the city pool, which we also love. So it's great having a place close and in town where they can have a great time and get wet."
For those who would rather enjoy a bit more water, they are encouraged to attend the Tahlequah City Pool, Tahlequatics, on West Allen Road.
