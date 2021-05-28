MAKING BOOK ON IT: All-virtual Summer Reading Program kicks off at library

The Summer Reading Program has kicked off at the Tahlequah Public Library for children, teenagers, and adults.
Michelle Newton, TPL youth services coordinator, said the program is completely virtual this year.
"Even though we would love to have everyone in the Carnegie Room for performers like we've had in the past, we still need to hold on a bit longer," said Newton.
On Monday, May 25, plus every Monday in June and July, a new performer will be posted on the TPL Facebook page. The Endangered Ark Foundation video is available until Monday, May 31
"While these videos are geared for ages 5-12, the whole family should enjoy them," Newton said. "We'll have packets for kids, teens, and adults. The kids and teens are kind of doing the same thing."
Grab-and-go activity bags for kids and teens will be available for pickup at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays.
"Those bags will have coloring books and crafts in them, and that's also when they can start picking up their reading prizes," said Newton. "It will be first-come, first-served, so if they're gone within an hour, then they're gone."
Teenagers can snap up various kits: rubber band helicopters, baking, paints, cooking, pneumatic machines, and momentum spinners.
"So every week, they can come pick up one of those kits, and it has directions, videos, and everything they need to make the item," said Newton.
The Summer Reading Program has gone digital this year with a new app called Beanstack, and Newton said they have worked to make it enjoyable for everyone of all ages.
"With Beanstack, you can sign up for Summer Reading Program by joining our reading challenges. You can also keep track of the books you are reading and how long you have been reading them," Newton said.
Children and teens can log their minutes in the app, and for every 100 minutes logged, they'll get a badge and message advising them to score a prize at the library. The prizes can be picked up on Tuesdays through curbside service or in the library, following all guidelines.
An adult who reads every 100 minutes will receive a badge and ticket to put in the grand prize drawing. Adults will also get prizes when they reach 200, 600, and 1,000 minutes.
Adults can get one entry for each 120 minutes they read, each weekly activity they complete, and for each Facebook program they attend on Wednesdays at noon. The first one will be about urban legends.
Audiobooks, e-books, comic books, magazines, and more, plus reading to others count as minutes for the reading log.
For more details, call the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave., at 918-456-2581, or email tahlequahpl@eodls.org.
